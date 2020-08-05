Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.45. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

