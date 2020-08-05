DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

DXPE opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $306.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.76. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 71.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

