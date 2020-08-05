Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $948.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

