Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 591,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 43,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 108,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

