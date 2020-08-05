Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA) Shares Up 36.4%

Shares of Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) shot up 36.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 181,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 419% from the average session volume of 34,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.41.

Eagle Graphite Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of August 31, 2018, it owned nine mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,414 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

