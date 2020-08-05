Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 809 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $93,059.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.44.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

