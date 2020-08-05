Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Rating Reiterated by VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON EDR opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Monday. Egdon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $6.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.68.

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

