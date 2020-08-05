Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Shares Down 14.1%

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) shares were down 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

About Ellex Medical Lasers (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells lasers and ultrasound systems for ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers Tango for selective light therapy; Tango Reflex for selective light therapy, laser floater treatment, and capsulotomy; iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device for ABiC canaloplasty; Ultra Q for capsulotomy; Ultra Q Reflex for laser floater treatment and capsulotomy; and Integre Pro and Integre Pro scan for photocoagulation and pattern scanning.

