Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $600.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

