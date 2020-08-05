Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Engie has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

