Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENGIY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.