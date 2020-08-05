Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

ENLV opened at $5.46 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.