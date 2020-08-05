Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,673 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $541.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

