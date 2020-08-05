Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $447,000 Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 410.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 702,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cameco by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,045,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

