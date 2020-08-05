Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,221 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after buying an additional 367,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,826 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after buying an additional 5,728,479 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

SWN stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

