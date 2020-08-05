EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $12.50 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. EQT’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 382,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 27.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.