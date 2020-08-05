EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.69. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EQT shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 163,168 shares traded.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

