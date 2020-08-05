Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESNT. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

