Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ESTA stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.58. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 72.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

