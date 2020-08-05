ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:FUD) Trading 2% Higher

ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:FUD) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.56, 2,211 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

