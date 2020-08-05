Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $114.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $114.30.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

