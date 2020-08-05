Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

EVK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

