EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,076. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

