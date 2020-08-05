Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,765,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $58.01.

