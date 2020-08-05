First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.82. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 55.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 89.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

