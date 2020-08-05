First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Stephens started coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Community by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Community by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Community by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Community by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

FCCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.