First Trust Advisors LP Buys 127,357 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,387,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $17,700,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 853,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 336,241 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

