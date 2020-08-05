First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Vivint Solar worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 137,403 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.69. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $32,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,459.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

