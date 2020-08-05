First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.44 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of AXP opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

