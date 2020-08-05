First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.42 Million in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

