First Trust Advisors LP Sells 110,234 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,182,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 672,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.