First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.72, 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 79,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

