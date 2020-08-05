First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, approximately 1,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

