Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Fission 3.0 Corp (CVE:FUU) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 445,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 259,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has approximately 223,423 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. Its advanced exploration projects include the North Shore property, Patterson Lake North property, and Clearwater West property located in Athabasca Basin Region, Canada.

