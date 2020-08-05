Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

