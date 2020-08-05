Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 141.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 1,746.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

