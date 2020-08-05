FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives $109.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 60.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in FMC by 112.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

