Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.97, approximately 2,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

