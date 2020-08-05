FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Get FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH alerts:

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.