FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Shares Up 5.6%

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -190.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

