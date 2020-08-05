FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 479,400 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

