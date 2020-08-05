FY2020 EPS Estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP PARIBAS/S in a report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S’s FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get BNP PARIBAS/S alerts:

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BNP PARIBAS/S presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.