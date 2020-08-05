Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.84% of Geron worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Geron by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $351.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

