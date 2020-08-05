Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading Up 5.6%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 224,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 114,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project covering an area of approximately 4,586 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

