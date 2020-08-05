Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Stock Price Up 36.4%

Shares of Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE) rose 36.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 92,515 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 109,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $236,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -37.50.

About Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

