GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Trading Down 7.1%

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 110,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About GPM Metals (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

