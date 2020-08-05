Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $125,884 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $954,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 910,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 121,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $376.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

