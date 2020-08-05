Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Up 4.6%

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.19 and last traded at C$17.76, approximately 152,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 198,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBR shares. Pi Financial set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of $893.25 million and a P/E ratio of -131.56.

In related news, Director Douglas William Ramshaw sold 3,000 shares of Great Bear Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,565,786.80. Also, Director Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 60,000 shares of Great Bear Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,575 shares in the company, valued at C$6,072,955.25. Insiders have sold 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,500 in the last ninety days.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

