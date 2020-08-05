Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.16. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 603.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $13,578,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 438.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.