Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSE SUPV opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

